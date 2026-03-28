L'Chaim Intifada

L'Chaim Intifada

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Easymoney77's avatar
Easymoney77
Mar 28

Wow I’m shocked to see there is actually a Jewish person willing to admit these truths and stand by every word. A master class article. May Allah grant you the strength and will to continue writing the truth about the views and criminal acts of the Jewish people. Hopefully your article can change some of them.

Reply
Share
121 replies
Heinrich Dahms's avatar
Heinrich Dahms
Mar 28

Thank you! It is what a lot of people believe now and attitudes to the Jews will not change until the Jews stand up and do whatever it takes to ensure they do not go down in history as Zionist pigs. This responsibility rests on no one else's shoulders and continuing to cry 'antisemitism!' will only make this thing worse. Nobody with a sense of humanity, decency and justice cares about this 'antisemitism' thing anymore. If anything, if has become a compliment. So thank you again for saying out loud what I believe a majority of humanity feels.

Reply
Share
40 replies
754 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Amanda Gelender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture