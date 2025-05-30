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Yes, All Jews.
All Jews must kill Zionism within Judaism
Mar 28
•
Amanda Gelender 🔮
2,558
756
979
May 2025
Killers in Kippahs: Jewish Fascism for US Totalitarianism
The Jewish community has a colossal, widespread fascism problem: Zionism
May 30, 2025
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Amanda Gelender 🔮
251
19
98
The Star of David as Zionism’s Swastika
Zionists have warped the Star of David into a fascist symbol akin to the swastika
May 9, 2025
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Amanda Gelender 🔮
308
39
113
November 2024
Hamasterdam and the “Antisemitic Pogrom” That Never Was
Ejecting Nazi-Zionism from the streets of Amsterdam
Nov 16, 2024
•
Amanda Gelender 🔮
23
2
9
(Dutch translation) Hamasterdam en de ‘antisemitische pogrom’ die nooit heeft bestaan
Dit artikel is van het Engels naar het Nederlands vertaald door Aileen Hiralal.
Nov 16, 2024
•
Amanda Gelender 🔮
3
1
October 2024
(Spanish Translation) “Antisionistas” judíos ¡Dejen de arrojar debajo del autobús a la resistencia armada Palestina!
Una escritora judía antisionista escribe sobre la lucha por la libertad palestina evocando el espíritu de sus antepasados judíos que también…
Oct 6, 2024
•
Amanda Gelender 🔮
and
Here4TheKids
5
3
(Spanish Translation) Devuelvan la Tierra: Un llamado de una mujer judía para el Final del Estado de Israel.
Mi nombre es Amanda. Soy una persona judía y creo que Israel es una entidad moralmente ilegítima que debería ser desmantelada por completo.
Oct 6, 2024
•
Amanda Gelender 🔮
and
Here4TheKids
2
2
July 2024
Resources on the Palestinian Resistance
Where to learn more about the Palestinian resistance
Jul 25, 2024
•
Amanda Gelender 🔮
152
8
35
© 2026 Amanda Gelender
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